MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Royals vs. Guardians for October 4, 2022

Daniel Lynch has the stuff to be a solid big leaguer, but he hasn’t fully materialized yet. He’s coming off a September where he rocked a 6.08 ERA but he pitched well in his last start against the Tigers. Lynch has only thrown once against the Guardians this season where he allowed six earned runs in four innings. He faced them three times last year, putting up a 7.24 ERA through 13.2 innings.

The advanced stats against the current lineup for each pitcher are vastly different. Through 47 PA against the Guardians’ current roster, Lynch is only striking out 10.6% of batters with a .390 opponent average and a .433 wOBA. That’s troubling for the young southpaw, and a .375 xwOBA, .333 xBA, and a .433 xSLG doesn’t really point to any positive regression to the mean.

Quantrill on the other hand has performed well against the Royals. He’s thrown against them twice this year, tossing 11 innings and allowing five runs to give him a 3.97 ERA. Through 75 PA against the Royals’ current roster, he’s striking out 17.3% of Royals hitters to go along with a .347 wOBA and a .286 opponent average. That’s not great, but a .329 xwOBA, .278 xBA, and a .432 xSLG with a lower average exit velocity than Lynch is solid.

The bullpen advantage is laughable. I could point to a bunch of different stats for you but why waste your time? The Guardians bullpen is much better than the Royals.

This will be the fifth straight game these two teams have played each other. The Guardians have won two, and the Royals have won two. If I had to rely on one man to take a lead in the series at home, you already know who it is.

We could take the first five innings. We could take the Guardians spread. I will not be doing any of those things. The system is Guardians money line. I have not given you bets this season that have exceeded -150, and this will be the only time this season I ever go back on that. He’s earned it. Quantrill has earned a leap of faith to take an expensive money line even if I don’t believe in it.