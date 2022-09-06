MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Brewers vs. Rockies, Blue Jays vs Orioles for September 6, 2022

We head to Colorado for the second game of a three-game set. The Brewers won 6-4 last night behind a solid performance from Adrian Houser but the Brewers bullpen continued to be suspect and allowed three runs in the later innings. The Brewers got to Ryan Feltner in the fourth inning, and then Victor Caratini added a three-run home run to give the Brewers the lead.

Today, I see runs being scored at a higher rate with a better pitching matchup. While the two starters are bigger names than yesterday, it shouldn’t stop the run parade at Coors Field.

I’ve spoken at length in these articles about how some individual pitches don’t have the same movement as others at Coors Field. Pitchers who use sinkers, changeups, and curveballs don’t get the same movement as four-seam dominant pitchers who mostly rely on sliders are their out-pitch. We have two pitchers who fit that bill today in Coors Field; the number one run-scoring environment on Ballparkpal.

Brandon Woodruff is one of the better pitchers in the National League, but he doesn’t match up well at Coors. Discounting the Coors effect, he’s had massive troubles on the road this season, rocking a 4.67 ERA in 12 road starts. He was looking better on the road before allowing five earned runs to the Diamondbacks in his last start.

Woodruff’s most used pitch is his four-seam fastball, but his three most used secondary pitches are his sinker, change-up, and curveball. He pitched well against the Rockies, only allowing one run, but that was in Milwaukee. He hasn’t pitched at Coors Field this year, but the last time he did he allowed five earned runs. While I don’t think the Rockies bombard him, I do think he allows north of two runs, and the suspect Brewers bullpen that was used yesterday should handle the rest.

Chad Kuhl is about to get crushed. The Brewers feast off right-handed pitching, especially pitchers that rely on sinkers and sliders, which he throws 78% of the time. Following Kuhl will be a terrible bullpen, and I’m expecting the Brewers to be winning so we should see nine innings of hitting. I truly feel he will be the one to lead early scoring, as his pitch mix couldn’t fit more perfectly into the Brewers’ hands. He already allowed five earned runs to the Brewers in his lone start against them in 2.1 innings in Milwaukee.