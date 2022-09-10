MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Braves vs. Mariners, Cardinals vs. Pirates, Guardians vs. Twins for September 10, 2022

We head to Seattle for the second game of a three-game set. The Braves won the first game of the series 6-4 after two home runs in the sixth inning by Michael Harris and Robbie Grossman. Today, I think the Mariners bounce back in a big way.

First, let’s talk about line movement. The Braves are getting considerably more money thrown on them, north of 75% when we look at Action Network, CBS Sports, or Covers.com. Oddly enough, the Braves opened as -140 favorites and have gone down to -135. Look how nice Vegas is, they are making it cheaper for us to throw money on Max Fried!

This isn’t just a line read, it makes baseball sense as to how the Mariners can win. When we look at wRC+, the Mariners are about as good against lefties as the Braves are against righties over the past month and lately. The Mariners have a 112 wRC+ in the last 28 days vs southpaws, while the Braves have a 113 wRC+ against right-handers.

Max Fried has been better than George Kirby this season, but Kirby has been one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball. He’s been fantastic this season, and his ability to throw consistent strikes without allowing free passes is something to marvel at. The xERA’s are also much closer, Fried sits at 2.78 while Kirby sits at 3.19. The starting pitching matchup leans towards the Braves, but at this point, it’s only a slight advantage.

The Braves also used three of their better arms last night; AJ Minter, Kenley Jansen, and Raisiel Iglesias. The Mariners only used Penn Murfee, so they’ll have a rested bullpen that’s as good as any team in baseball. Over the past 28 days, the Mariners have the second-best bullpen ERA and FIP, while the Braves have the third-best ERA and sixth-best FIP. The slight advantage towards the Mariners.

Overall, this is very close. The total is at 6.5 which is telling me this will be a close, hard-fought game that will be decided by the bullpens. I’m willing to take the home team coming off a loss in a big spot. The Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball since June 1st. Taking them at -135 must be free money with Max Fried! It’s never that easy.