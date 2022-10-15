Best Bets for Division Series: Mariners vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Braves for October 15, 2022

It all comes down to this Seattle. Game three, back against the wall, win, or go home.

The Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball and came into these playoffs as a legit threat to make it out of the American League. They had their way with the Blue Jays and showed plenty of fight in that late-inning comeback. That comeback was not only impressive, but it was also historic. They were one of three teams to survive a seven-run deficit in playoff history and the first to do it on the road. If any team fights, it’s the Mariners.

The Astros are good. Real good. They are incredible in all facets of the game. They have a fantastic offense with one of the best defensive units. They have six different starting pitchers they can rely on and the best bullpen in baseball. This team has no weaknesses, and they haven’t shown one yet. The Mariners gained a heavy lead in game one, and look what happened.

As we saw yesterday with the Phillies and Padres, T-Mobile Park is about to be loud. Seattle fans will pack in there like crazy, and I’d be surprised if they even let in Astro fans. These home openers have a different type of energy, and it seems to be producing wins across the league. So far, teams in their home opener in the ALDS are 5-1.

George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners, but I don’t expect him to go long. His props are low, and I would expect the Mariners to deploy their bullpen after one time around the order. Kirby is a rookie, so a lot is hanging on his shoulders. With that said, I’d be worried if he were a young pitcher who struggled with command. It’s challenging to find a rookie pitcher with better command than Kirby, sitting in the 96th percentile in walk rate at 4.1%.

Screenshot from Baseball Savant

Kirby has only faced the Astros once this year, throwing four innings while allowing two earned runs. As you can see from the screenshot above, the Astros could string together hits, but the quality of contact was poor, and Kirby racked up plenty of strikeouts. Kirby was a touch better at home and during the day this season, recording lower ERA’s in both spots. My guess is he’ll bring everything he has for three innings, then turn it over to one of baseball’s best bullpens.