MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for September 11, 2023

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Charlie Morton vs. Taijuan Walker

I was doing my nightly, nerdy routine of going through FanGraphs to see which teams have been the best on offense lately. However I queued it up against right-handers, the same two teams kept popping up. The Phillies and the Braves. I looked into how Morton and Walker have done against these two teams. RUNS.

The only issue I can foresee is we should get some rain later in the game, around 3 p.m. Rain doesn’t have much effect on overall run-scoring, and it shouldn’t stop the game.

Charlie Morton has been pitching really well lately. He is coming off an incredible August, tossing 28.1 innings to a 1.91 ERA. However, its competition isn’t close to the Phillies level. He dismantled the Mets twice and destroyed the Yankees and Rockies, and his one rough start was against the Cubs. He was tested again on September 3 and allowed two runs over four innings against the Dodgers.

The Mets, Yankees, and Rockies rank towards the bottom, or the middle of the pack, against righties since August 1. The Cubs rank 11th, and he had a tough time. The Dodgers rank sixth (131 wRC+), and he didn’t get out of the fifth inning—the Phillies rank number one with a 147 wRC+ since August 1. The Phillies have also seen Morton plenty of times.

They saw him once this year, allowing seven hits in 5.2 innings while giving up two earned runs. Over 188 PA against the Phillies’ current roster, they are hitting .280 against him with a .317 xwOBA. I don’t expect him to get bombed, but I expect 2-3 runs over 5-ish innings, as the prop lines would indicate.

Taijuan Walker is on the other side; who has not fared well against the Braves. He allowed three runs over 6.2 innings in his last start, but it could have been so much worse. The Braves scattered ten hits but only scored three. On the second time around, I expect more runs. The Braves rank number third in wRC+ since August 1st against righties on the road with a 124 wRC+.