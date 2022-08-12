MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, Guardians vs. Blue Jays, Brewers vs. Cardinals for August 12, 2022

I missed you, Cal Quantrill. It’s only been five days, but I miss him. Sue me. I’ll be targeting the first five innings in this one so I can isolate the king against the Blue Jays.

Opposing Cal Quantrill will be Jose Berrios who is one of the most inconsistent pitchers in Major League Baseball. It’s difficult to predict his performance, but he has been much better pitching in Canada than pitching in the United States. He enjoyed a very solid July, and things looked like they were turning around. He then decided it was too good to be true and was blown up by the Twins in his first start in August.

What will we get from Berrios today? It’s hard to tell, I’ll be real with you. What we do know is the Guardians specialize against right-handed pitchers who rely on a curveball or slider. Berrios’s breaking ball is labeled as a curveball, but it’s more of a slurve that’s in between those two pitches. Most teams struggle against these types of pitchers as they often strike out more than usual. The Guardians don’t strike out, and they use this to their advantage.

The Guardians already used this to their advantage against him this season. They put up six earned runs in 4.2 innings in Cleveland. Again, that was in Cleveland, so it’s challenging to predict what kind of performance we’ll see from Berrios today.

Cal Quantrill has his troubles on the road. His 4.96 ERA on the road is certainly concerning, but his advanced numbers against the Blue Jays’ current roster are very solid. It’s a smaller sample of just 41 PA, but a .158 opponent batting average, a .238 xwOBA, and a .284 xSLG are fantastic. Whit Merrifield takes up 18 of those PAs, and he only has one hit to show for it. Quantrill hasn’t faced the Blue Jays yet this season, and they won’t know what hit them.

I’ll be riding the Guardians through the first five innings on the money line in case of a push. Fade at your own peril.