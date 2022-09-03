MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Athletics vs. Orioles, Rockies vs. Reds for September 3, 2022

We head to Great American Ballpark, again, for the second game of a three-game set. I’m going to make this short and sweet, I’m fading the Colorado Rockies on the road until they prove they can hit anyone and anything.

These at-bats from the Rockies combined with the lack of effort are almost laughable. The saving grace for them yesterday was a two-run home run by Sean Bouchard that just barely went over the left field wall against Luis Cessa, a far inferior pitcher to Nick Lodolo.

They mustered six hits against the Reds last night, and on this eight-game road trip, they’ve scored more than three runs in a game once. Most of the offense comes from the home run ball, and Lodolo has only allowed eight home runs in 67 innings.

The narrative that the Rockies crush lefties is somewhat true, but a lot of the production comes at Coors Field. On the road since the All-Star break, they rank 24th in wRC+. Since the trade deadline, they still rank 24th, but the 88 wRC+ falls to 68, which is 32% below the league average. In the last two weeks, again they rank 24th, but it falls to 60.

This is a terrible offense, and I have no faith that they rebound against a pitcher who’s rocking a 2.93 ERA at home this season.

The Reds on the other hand look exciting to me. While they ran themselves into some outs last night, the addition of Spencer Steer gives them a jolt. He looked fantastic in his debut, and Jonathan India is red-hot. Jake Fraley pinch-hit in yesterday’s game and tied it up with a home run, but now he should be starting today. The Reds aren’t the best team in the world, but they are better than the Rockies at this current juncture.