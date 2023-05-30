MLB Best Bets May 30, 2023

At this point in the season Kodai Senga is a player I’ve been looking to fade in certain spots. It’s his first season in the MLB and his arm isn’t used to a five man rotation after pitching overseas. Senga has begun to struggle with walks at the big league level and is walking batters 14.6% of the time.

Ranger Suarez is making his fourth start this season and he has given up at least three runs in every start this year. Suarez’s main pitch is his sinker and opponenets are batting .500 against it, he has also struggled with throwing strikes, walking batters 9.1% of the time. This is also probably the best offense he has seen this season and I expect his struggles to continue.

The Mets are better against lefties batting .249 and the Phillies are better against righties batting .266. These are two favorable pitching matchups for both offenses and I rather fade the starting pitchers rather than worrying about either team’s bullpens. Both these teams got the day off yesterday and I expect them to come out swinging tonight.

The Play: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets F5 o4.5 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Anderson vs. Lucas Giolito

To keep it simple, this one is going over. The total for this game opened at 9.5 and it moved all the way down to 8.5. Last night I was able to lock in over 8.5 and this morning the line is rapidly moving up again. Most shops have it at 9 and I’d still play it but this is an example of a reverse line movement.