MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Athletics vs Nationals, Rockies vs. Braves for September 1, 2022

What I’m about to do is somewhat irresponsible, as it’s a bet I’ve never made before. I feel this matchup is so incredibly lopsided that I have no choice.

We are heading to Atlanta for the third game of a three-game set. Both games have been close, with the Rockies winning 3-2 in game one, and the Braves winning by the same score the day after. I’m sure Braves bettors are scared at this point, as each game has opened with a money line north of -300, and the Braves haven’t covered the spread one. Not only do I think they’ll cover the spread today, but I think it’ll happen early.

I’ve seen all that I needed to see with Spencer Strider. There are only a handful of pitchers that I want more than him on the mound at this moment. His fastball is Jacob deGrom-esque, and his slider should be classified as a deadly weapon. I love that he mixes in a changeup that he’s thrown 110 times this year and it’s only surrendered two hits. The Rockies are not good against right-handed pitching, especially pitchers like this on the road.

We saw this first-handed in the Jacob deGrom start, where he threw four no-hit innings before an infield hit. The Rockies can feast on lefties, and the occasionally soft-tossing righty, but when they see pitchers like Strider, they fold. You may look at Strider’s last appearance against the Rockies and point to the fact that they can hit him. He allowed two hits and one run against them back on June 4th over four innings.

That start was at Coors Field, and at the time, that was his third longest appearance in the major leagues. He’s grown so much since then, and it’s expected that a rookie won’t have an elite showing pitching in altitude for his first time. Today, he’ll be pitching at home, where he’s been better this season.

Opposing Strider will be Chad Kuhl. I will fade Chad Kuhl until the wheels fall off. Kuhl already faced the Braves this season, throwing six shutout innings and only allowing five hits in the process. In that game, Kuhl allowed eight balls to be hit over 95 MPH but was able to weasel his way out of it.