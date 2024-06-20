MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions, Giants vs Cardinals at Rickwood Field

We are backing the Giants today at Willie Mays’ home ballpark. The connection here is why I looked into backing the Giants game, but on the field, they should be the favorites today.

It’s hard to back a pitcher with a 6.66 ERA like Keaton Winn, but we look for times to buy pitchers whose surface-level stats are inflated. His 4.04 SIERA and 3.89 xFIP tell us he’s been unlucky in a few areas. For one, he’s allowing a .385 batting average with runners in scoring position, which is being held up by a .462 BABIP. That’s absurd and one of those wonky things that can happen in small samples.

He’s fantastic at keeping the ball on the ground (52.6%), sitting in the 89th percentile. His high BABIP tells me these ground balls are finding holes and getting to the outfield. These ground balls will be at the defenders at some point, and he’ll turn in some solid starts. He put up a 4.30 xERA last season; he’s just been unlucky to start the year.

He’s facing a Cardinals team that has to be feeling off right now. They just lost back-to-back games on walk-offs to the Marlins. They are professionals; they’ll turn the page, but it’s still not ideal.

Andre Pallante lines up on the other side. He’s entered the rotation for the Cardinals and has been solid thus far. He’s put up a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings over four starts with an 11% K-BB ratio. In his last three starts, he has an ERA of 5.56 against the Astros, Rockies, and Cubs. He also hasn’t gone over five innings outside of a shutout six-inning performance in his first start against the Reds.

How will he do today? He’s pretty similar to Winn. He’s a heavy ground-ball pitcher without any elite offerings. He allows softer contact but strikes out fewer batters and allows more free passes, so Winn holds the edge in the K-BB battle.