MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 13

2023 Straight Plays Record: 22-20 (+0.61 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 1-5 (-1.2 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:45 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Vince Velasquez vs. Jordan Montgomery

This line jumped out at me as soon as this lines became available.

Are the Cardinals a better team? Absolutely. Do the Cardinals have a better lineup, bullpen, defense, and starting pitcher today? Yes. So why the Pirates?

First, the Pirates are playing good baseball right now. Yes, they were shut out by the Astros yesterday after not putting up a fight against Jose Urquidy and the best Astros bullpen arms, but the Cardinals don’t have that firepower on the mound today. The Astros were -160 in that matchup with Rich Hill on the mound, a better team than the Cardinals. The Pirates were at home, which helped the line, but now the Cardinals are -250 when they don’t have an off day to adjust after playing at Coors Field. It’s not a huge change, but it is something that certainly won’t help the Cardinals get off to a good start.

The Cardinals aren’t just any team coming off a series against Coors. They have a few rookies in the lineup that they rely on heavily for production that hasn’t gone through this before. Those include Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, and potentially Juan Yepez. They should be okay, but I want to see how they adjust.

Vince Velasquez is a replacement-level pitcher. He’s a journeyman off to a rough start with his new team. Is he good? Not particularly, but can he weather the storm against a Cardinals team who prefers left-handed pitching? I think so.