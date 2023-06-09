MLB Best Bets June 9, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Merrill Kelly vs. Michael Lorenzen

We have a system match on the Snakes and Merrill Kelly to start the day. Kelly is 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA and has worked himself into the Cy Young conversation. The D-Backs are 6-1 in his last seven starts, and he’s better on the road with a 1.63 ERA.

Road interleague favorites have been a solid system of ours to start the year, and it’s 58-33 this season, hitting at 64%. To add to that system, road interleague favorites off a win are 35-15, hitting at 70%. The D-Backs also have the rest advantage in this matchup after their game got postponed yesterday.

Off days and rest advantages are huge indicators for me when it comes to baseball. Teams on extra rest or off days are able to have the time to get their guys off their feet and allow bullpens to be fresh. Kelly was supposed to start yesterday, and he’s now pitching on six days’ rest which benefits the Snakes.

The Tigers don’t have an edge in this one, they played yesterday and almost got no-hit by Zack Wheeler. Detroit is batting .221 as a team and only 14-13 at home. Arizona has been profitable in these spots, they are 19-9 as a favorite, 17-11 on the road, and 26-15 against right-handers.

Give me the Snakes.