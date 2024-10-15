ALCS Game 2 Best Bets: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Picks & Props

Against righties on the road this season, the Guardians have a 19.6% strikeout rate, the second lowest in the league. Against lefties on the road this season, the strikeout rate climbs to 21.6%. If we look at the season’s final month, their strikeout rate in this spot is 19.5%.

A big reason the Guardians are here is their ability to put the ball in play consistently, so last night’s performance feels like a significant outlier, but the fact it came against a left-hander makes some sense.

The Guardians strikeout rate at home against right-handers is 20.7%. This has been the trend all season, as we saw in the final month, the strikeout rate was 26% at home. However, on the road, they have consistently been able to limit the strikeouts. After last night’s performance, I have to imagine they make a concerted effort to put the ball in play, they know that if they whiff this much again the game is over.

Gerrit Cole also has a strikeout issue at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven games at home (4.4 strikeouts/game average). He’s also been under this line in four of his previous five starts. He faced the Guardians in August and only allowed one hit and no runs through six innings. He only had two strikeouts that game; you guessed it, it was at Yankee Stadium.

Over Cole’s last three starts against the Guardians, returning to 2023, he’s averaging 4.33 strikeouts against them. Over his career against this current lineup (142 PA), his strikeout rate is 22.5%, much lower than his career average.

2024 Gerrit Cole is not striking out 30% of hitters like he used to. His strikeout rate this year is just 25.4%, a career low for him. His whiff and chase rates this year are actually below average. He sits in the 33rd percentile of chase rate and 44th percentile in whiff rate. His fastball velocity is also at a career-low this year. He’s still awesome, but not quite the same guy.