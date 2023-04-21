MLB Best Bets, April 21st 2023

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 7:10 PM ET

Pitching Matchup: Braxton Garrett vs. Zach Plesac

The Guardians opened this game as a -115 home favorite and have been steamed up to -135. The line has really moved in their favor, and they match one of our systems we have used all season. Interleague favorites continue to be profitable; they are 48-22 this season and hitting at 69%. Both of these teams had a day off yesterday, and in these spots, the favorite continues to win. When both teams are coming off an off day, the favorite is 21-7!

This is also a fishy line move for me. Think about it: the Marlins just won two out of three while the Guardians are coming off a series loss yet they are the favorite. From a numbers standpoint, Zach Plesac is the worse pitcher in this matchup, with a 6.92 ERA compared to Braxton Garrett’s 3.38 ERA. The line is moving in Plesac’s favor when it shouldn’t, but with a twenty-cent line move in their favor, we are going to pull the trigger on Cleveland.

The Play: Guardians ML (-135) 1.35 U to win 1 U

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers @ 8:10 PM ET

Pitching Matchup: JP Sears vs. Jon Gray

This might turn into a system play. Fade the Oakland A’s. The Athletics have lost their last five series openers in a row, the only time they won one was on Opening Day against the Angels. They have been outscored in series openers 54-26 and are currently on a seven-game losing streak. In this matchup, I’m not going to overthink it, and we are going to back the Texas Rangers.

Jon Gray has pitched pretty well for the Rangers to start the season. He’s 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA. When looking at Statcast, Gray ranks in the 89th percentile in chase rate. This Oakland lineup has struck out 163 times this year, and with Gray’s high chase rate, I don’t see the A’s hitters having much of a chance. On the flip side, this Rangers offense has been producing. They have put up double-digit runs in back-to-back games, and Sears isn’t a pitcher this lineup fears.