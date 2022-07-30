KBO Picks and Predictions: Korean Baseball Betting for July 30, 2022

They said it couldn’t be done. The people shouted from their rooftops for hours, emphatically proclaiming that one cannot be sharp betting the KBO. To all the doubters, the haters, and non-believers, open your mind. On Saturday, we go for a perfect 6-0 record, and there’s still room on the KBO Krabs train.

I apologize for the delay in KBO plays. There is a method to my madness. I like to see a week or so of Korean baseball before I dive back in post-all-star break, which is fair, in my humble opinion. There is finally an overnight winner I am confident in giving out, and there is no better cure to a Friday night hangover than waking up to a KBO winner; it’s better than coffee.

Doosan Bears vs. Hanwha Eagles – 5 AM EST

Pitching Matchup: Park Shin-zi vs. Felix Pena

Do you remember when I told you a few weeks ago that the Hanwha Eagles are the laughing stock of the KBO, and you should never put your hard-earned money on their team? Well, erase that memory from your mind because everything has changed. Hanwha has played some competitive baseball since returning from the All Star Break, sitting at 3-4-1. For the Eagles, this is like going undefeated. Could there be new life for Hanwha after a much-needed All Star break?

mike tauchman update!!

coming off the all star break, the eagles won 8-0 🥳

tauchman only got on base once, with an RBI double in the 6th



here’s a clip of him participating in the “super race” relay race at the KBO all star festivities last week!! pic.twitter.com/JahjOHBIUI — kate ⚾️ (@sfgiantskate) July 22, 2022

Hanwha is also throwing their newly imported ace Felix Pena, who opted out of his contract with the Mets mid-season, to join the Eagles. He pitched outstanding in the Dominican Winter League and decent enough with the Mets Triple-A affiliate to sign a $500,000 contract with Hanwha. Pena has yet to record a win in his four starts with the Eagles this season. It’s safe to say that Pena has yet to live up to his new contract in the KBO.