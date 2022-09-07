KBO Picks and Predictions: Korean Baseball Betting for September 7, 2022

I’ve got a play to help build your bankroll before Thursday Night Football. Before we dive in, remember that I have yet to lose a KBO play for Just Baseball, sitting at 6-0 on the season. I have been extremely picky with my plays for a reason; quality over quantity. Let me take you to Jamsil Baseball Stadium in South Korea for a little early Wednesday morning action.

SSG Landers vs LG Twins: 5:30 AM EST

Matchup: Wilmer Font (SSG: 13-6, 2.55 ERA) vs. Casey Kelly (LG: 14-2, 2.57 ERA)

As the KBO regular season comes to an end, it is important as ever to pick your spots and make sure you are betting on teams who are still motivated to win. Luckily for you, the two best teams in South Korea face off this week as they battle for the top seed in the KBO.

SSG once held a significant lead over the rest of the league and is now just five games ahead of the surging LG Twins. The Landers ended LG’s seven-game winning streak on Tuesday morning with an 8-6 victory. SSG hasn’t been playing their best baseball of late, going 1-3 last week. There was a time this season when SSG looked unbeatable. Now, the confidence has completely shifted towards LG. For the first time all year, it’s safe to say that SSG may have a legitimate contender for the Korean Series.

SSG stole the first of this two-game series, and I expect LG to capture a must-win game to remain relevant for first place. We are blessed to witness a battle between two aces, Wilmer Font for SSG and Casey Kelly for LG. These arms have a combined record of 27-8, and both carry near-identical sub-2.60 ERAs (hence why this total is sitting at 6.5).