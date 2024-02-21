Early 2024 MLB World Series Odds Show a Clear Favorite

Other Good Bets

The Dodgers are not the only good team in the MLB, though. The Braves, Yankees, Astros, and Orioles are all good bets, as well.

The Braves made plenty of trades this offseason, but their team remained somewhat the same. They return their entire lineup from 2023, plus the addition of Jarred Kelenic. In all the categories the Dodgers ranked second in, the Braves were first. They were a dangerous offense, and Kelenic adds some more raw power to the explosive Braves’ lineup.

The Yankees made a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, but that was their big splash. Soto played in every game in 2023, and hit .275 with 35 home runs, and 109 RBI. More impressively, Soto had a 158 OPS+, and 6.1 offensive WAR. He is the offensive addition the Yankees needed for 2024, and he should have a massive impact.

The Yankees pitching staff is a question mark, though. Besides Gerrit Cole, New York does not know what they will get out of Carlos Rodon, newly-signed Marcus Stroman, and even Nestor Cortes. However, the potential is there. If the pitching staff gets going, the Yankees will make some noise in the AL East this season.

The Astros did not make many moves in the offseason, but they signed the best reliever on the market in Josh Hader. They did lose Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek, but Hader makes up for a lot of that. Even with their lack of moves, the Astros should be seriously considered as a World Series contender as they have made it to the ALCS seven years in a row.

The Orioles earned the top seed in the playoffs in 2023, but they were swept by the Texas Rangers. Baltimore responded this offseason by trading for Corbin Burnes, and signing Craig Kimbrel. They got some bad injury news with Felix Bautista, but they should be able to overcome that.