Division Series Best Bets: Yankees vs Royals, Mets vs. Phillies Picks for Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The Mets! Another winner for us on the Mets ML, as they dominated the Phillies in Game 3. We have hit six of our last seven picks; our profit in the playoffs is up to +6.6 units.

Today, we have a full slate of playoff games. Guardians vs. Tigers is nearly impossible to cap with pitching chaos, and we have heavily invested in the Padres’ futures, so I’m sitting those two games out. My favorite play of the postseason is Yankees vs. Royals, and I have another money-line pick for Mets vs. Phillies.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals @ 5:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Clarke Schmidt (2.85 ERA) vs. Seth Lugo (3.00 ERA)

This is my favorite play of the postseason so far.

It’s hard to find value with sharp lines in the playoffs, and this is the first line that was a full run-off of what I’d make it. I expected this total to open at 8.5, maybe even 9. Instead, it opened at 7.5, and I jumped on it as soon as the line opened.