Best MLB Player Prop for August 23, 2022

Welcome to MLB Player Props! Unfortunately, Jose Miranda didn’t show up like we thought, but we are back on the saddle today. I’m focusing on a specific player again due to this fantastic matchup. This prop isn’t ordinarily available in sports books, so I’ll be playing this on PrizePicks.

Josh Rojas over 7.5 Fantasy Score or Over 1.5 Hits & Walks

With Jonathan Heasley returning from the IL to start for the Royals today, who better to target than the guy who has been a hitting machine for Arizona lately?

Josh Rojas has been a great presence in this Diamondbacks lineup and is one of the few consistent hitters in the lineup. Heasley throws nearly 50% usage rate fastballs to left-handed bats. This plays perfectly into the hands of Rojas, a dominant fastball hitter. Heasley’s go-to offspeed pitches are the changeup and curve, which Rojas has been average against, but has shown promise, particularly against the changeup which is featured more against lefties.