Best MLB Player Prop for August 22, 2022

We lost in our last article, but you know that means we are bouncing back. I'm focusing on a specific player today; I'm obsessed with this matchup. This prop isn't ordinarily available in sports books, so I'll be playing this on PrizePicks.

Jose Miranda (Minnesota Twins) over 1.5 Total Bases

Today I will be fading Cole Ragans, the young Rangers pitcher who has struggled with allowing hard contact over his first couple of major league starts.

Jose Miranda has seen the ball well recently, with hits in nine of his last ten games. He can hit a righty, but he’s attacking lefties well above average. On the surface, he has slight reverse splits with a .287 average vs. RHP and .278 vs. LHP, but his slugging percentage, OPS, and ISO have taken significant leaps as of late vs. left-handed pitching.