Best Bets for World Series Game 5: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

Both teams have been punched in the mouth the past two days. The Phillies trounced the Astros 7-0 in Game 3 to take the 2-1 series lead as massive boos from the crowd rained down on the away team. The Astros showed their toughness, coming back to win 5-0 yesterday and throwing a combined no-hitter behind Cristian Javier and their elite bullpen.

Both teams showed what they could look like at their peak, and now they’ll play in a decisive Game 5 before returning to Houston. Let’s evaluate each facet of the game.

Starting Pitching

Justin Verlander has an issue in the World Series. Overall, he’s not a bad postseason pitcher, recording an ERA near three in the ALDS and ALCS in his career. There is something about the World Series that leads to trouble for him.

Justin Verlander has a 6.07 ERA in the World Series in 43 innings. This isn’t a large enough sample to fully claim that he can’t pitch in the World Series, but at the same time, how can I argue he’ll pitch well today?

It’s difficult to doubt Verlander, even with his struggles in the World Series. He got bombed in Seattle, then turned around and threw a six-inning masterpiece with 11 strikeouts against the Yankees in his next start. He knows how to adjust, and it isn’t easy to fathom him blowing up again in a spot where his team needs him to deliver. He’s a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

As we saw from Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen last night, anything is possible. We still know that the Phillies have performed well against fastball/slider pitchers, and that’s what Verlander offers. Javier’s slider and fastball were more well-located and, at this point, might be better overall offerings than what Verlander gives you.