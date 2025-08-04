Update On My 2025 MLB Futures

Swing and a miss. In 2023, we took Arizona’s over on wins, and not only did it cash with ease, but they made it to the World Series. Last year, it was one of our most significant win totals, and they came through once again. We pushed our luck on a third straight over, only to fall short of expectations.

A big reason why I like the Diamondbacks this year is the improvements on the mound. They brought in Corbin Burnes, and the back end of the bullpen was solidified with AJ Puk and Justin Martinez. Unfortunately, all of them got hurt, and the Snakes have been looking for answers ever since. They weren’t competitive enough to buy at the deadline, so instead, they sold off pieces.

The Diamondbacks’ record is 53-59. They would have to go 33-17 the rest of the way to finish with 86 wins. Is there a chance? Sure, but none of us sees that happening, so we’re marking this down as a fat loss.

Prediction: LOSS (-3.15 Units)

Chicago White Sox Over 53.5 Wins (-110) Risk 2.75 Units

Current Win Total Projection: 63 wins

You all laughed at me. Coming off one of the worst seasons in MLB history, I recommended we back them the following year. Not only to improve, but to jump from 41 wins to 54 or more. On Saturday, they won their 42nd game of the season, with two months to go.