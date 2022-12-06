Top Rule 5 Eligible Prospects Ahead of Wednesday’s Draft

A former two-sport standout in both baseball and soccer in the Indianapolis area, Gorski has the athleticism to complement his massive power with more-than-adequate defense in either corner outfield spot.

The main calling card for Gorski is the pop; in just 81 games in 2022, Gorski hit 24 home runs and slugged .598. Despite being limited by a nagging quad injury this past season, Gorski managed to swipe 21 bags in 24 attempts. The question is not if he’s a good enough player to be selected or not; it’s merely if a team deems him truly “ready” to occupy a 26-man roster spot.

Darius Hill – OF – Chicago Cubs

2022 Stats (AA/AAA): 133 G, .314/.359/.453, 36 2B, 9 HR, 53 RBI

One of the more impressive bat-to-ball guys in the minors, Hill sprays the ball with the best of them and only struck out 13% of the time in the upper levels last season. Hill has gap to gap power and can play all three outfield spots. His high offensive floor and ability to play center should make him an intriguing target for teams.

Corey Julks – OF – Houston Astros

2022 Stats (AAA): 130 G, .270/.351/.503, 21 2B, 31 HR, 89 RBI, 22-27 SB

Even in the PCL, Julks could not have done much more to earn himself a spot on the 40 man roster of the defending champs. The 26-year-old boasted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.4 mph while supplementing that with a solid 85% zone contact rate. Breaking balls gave Julks fits over the course of the season which is an understandable red flag, but with decent defense in either corner and solid batted ball data to back up an impressive 2022 campaign, Julks could be one of the first names off of the board.