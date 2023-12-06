2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft Primer: 10 Names To Know

During the Major League Baseball offseason, the Rule 5 Draft is one of the most heavily anticipated events. Each year, minor leaguers who are left off of their respective team’s 40-man roster are left exposed to the draft.

In the past, notable names like Johan Santana, José Bautista, Ryan Pressly, Josh Hamilton, Shane Victorino, Mark Canha, Anthony Santander and the legendary Roberto Clemente found themselves on the move by this process.

This year, the Rule 5 Draft will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6th at 2:00 pm ET. Anyone attending the Winter Meetings in Nashville will have an up close and personal view of which players get selected.

Here, we’ll provide some background info on the event and what the rules are. We’ll also take a look at 10 of the top names who will be available.