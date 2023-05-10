Top Prospects Who Could Make a Big League Impact Soon

It’s only been a little over a month of the Major League season and it has already provided us with so many surprises that it is tough to keep track.

Even so, the excitement has been living up to all of the lofty expectations we set on it as it approached. What’s even better? Everything happening down at the Minor League level since it began.

Prior to the season, I put together an article that highlighted some of the top pitching prospects in both the National and American Leagues that could make a major league impact for their organizations this season.

With the way this season has transpired so far, and the recent update to Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects List, I wanted to now bring up a new group of players who have shown they can be the answer to a question their organization is looking for at the big league level.