Young Arms Ready To Make an Impact: American League

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall

One of the biggest pieces of news has to be the Orioles’ decision to hold Grayson out of the Opening Day rotation. With everything he has been able to accomplish throughout his minor league career, it was thought by many that he was ready to join his batterymate Adley at the major league level.

However, his spring stats did not jump off the page, and the Orioles noted reports that they were concerned about him not getting through the fourth inning in any of his outings. Thus, you can justify Baltimore’s decision to send him back to Triple-A in order to build him up for the long haul that is the MLB season.

Mike Elias on Grayson Rodriguez: He “was not ready to jump into a major league rotation. Just getting not past the fourth inning. And we know what he’s capable of. I wasn’t expecting this. We were hoping he would show up as a better version of himself.” — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 27, 2023 At the end of the day, Grayson is going to make a huge impact on the Baltimore rotation relatively soon.

Like Rodriguez, Hall will also be starting in Triple-A for the Orioles. However, unlike Grayson, his future for this team is still very much uncertain.

While DL Hall possesses all the talent to dominate in the big leagues, his command is a huge concern and makes him a risk to be relegated to the bullpen in his big league career.

Both strikeouts for DL Hall in his first inning of work.

Game-high 5 whiffs on 9 swings pic.twitter.com/6G9UI1MyqT — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) March 20, 2023

The move to send Hall down to Triple-A is to, hopefully, build him up via workload and iron out the command issues so that he is a part of the rotation when he does make his way back to Baltimore.