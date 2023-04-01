Young Arms Ready To Make an Impact: National League

Initially, I was going to have one article with all the young arms, but I needed to give each league their flowers. (You can read about young arms in the AL here.)

With the amount of young pitching talent about to take the league by storm, I wanted to make sure that we did not miss out on any names to look out for during the 2023 season. Whether it’s at the MLB level or throughout the minor leagues, these players are ready to make a name for themselves.

NL East

Atlanta Braves

Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd

This Braves roster is loaded from top to bottom. While the rotation looked to be the “weakest” part of the team, Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd had electric springs to shore up the starting five for Atlanta, even with the injury to Kyle Wright and the inconsistencies from Ian Anderson.