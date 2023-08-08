Top MiLB Players of the Week: Ceddane Rafaela, Gavin Stone

Today we introduce a new series for Just Baseball, highlighting the top performers in Minor League Baseball. Once a week, we will highlight one hitting prospect and one pitching prospect who have performed well during the week and give them the recognition they deserve.

These prospects do not always have to be top 100 prospects or top prospects in general.

Like this week, Griffine Conine went bonkers, but he’s not our top hitting prospect of the week. Neither is Ricky Tiedemann, who is an easy top 100 prospect and struck out nine batters in his three innings of rehab work. The fastball was reaching 98 and the slider showed good movement. I just wanted to give those two prospects their shine, as they performed well enough to possibly be mentioned in next week’s edition of the Just Baseball Prospect of the Week.

Ceddane Rafaela, OF Boston Red Sox

A little background on Rafaela’s profile is that this dude can really go get in center field. We are talking about a potential 70-grade glove. He is more likely a 60 defender in center field, but that is just my tendency to be more conservative when evaluating prospects.