Top MiLB Players of the Week: Hurston Waldrep, Tai Peete

This past week saw a few notable performances across the minor leagues, and now we are here to discuss them in this week’s edition of the Top MiLB Players of the Week series. The goal here is to highlight one pitching prospect and one hitting prospect who performed well last week. Think of this as perhaps the prestigious way to give a prospect their flowers.

Just a reminder that these don’t always have to be the most well-known prospects. This week, we have a pitcher who is so nasty he could easily join the Braves bullpen and a hitter who achieved the remarkable feat of hitting not one, but two grand slams in a single game.

Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Waldrep was one of the best pitchers in the recent crop of college arms and appears to have found the perfect situation for himself. His fastball and splitter combination is absolutely disgusting, and frankly, as I alluded to earlier, it could play for the Braves right now.

The command is interesting and will ultimately determine whether he will be a starter or a reliever. Kudos to him as well! After this dominant outing, he was promoted to Double-A.