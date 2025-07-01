Inside the Mind of a Manager: Tony Cappuccilli – High-A West Michigan Whitecaps

I think everybody has, at some point, had a coach that they didn’t agree with. It doesn’t mean we’re always going to agree or get along, or that there’s never going to be any sort of issues or conflict, but you just try to be more consistent and be fair to everybody, and communicate. I think from what I’ve seen, those are the things that players really dislike from coaches. I think if you can avoid doing some of those things, it helps create a better environment for everybody.



Waldon: You juggle a lot of personalities on this team daily. How do you find the balance of keeping that blanket approach to how you guide the team, while also still realizing you can’t manage every guy the same way?



Cappuccilli: That’s a good way to put it. There are some unique personalities, but really, you have to let everybody be themselves. I think if you start to try to manage how guys are, and you try to have them act in a way that’s different than who they really are, then they become less authentic and stop being themselves.

It’s cliche, but it’s a game of failure, and you want guys to be able to fail being themselves, and not feel like they’re being forced to be somebody else.

I think after that, if you do that, you look back with more regret, if things don’t necessarily go your way, if you fail trying to be something you’re not.



Waldon: A lot of these guys, especially some of the higher draft picks, are facing forms of failure for the first time. How do you find the balance of being too hands-on versus not hands-on enough, almost telling yourself, “They’ve got to learn, but I’m also here to help guide them”?



Cappuccilli: There are always moments that you can help guys with. Part of the game is learning to deal with failure. That’s why we play so many games in the minor leagues, and they have to go through the process of being in Florida, getting here, going to Erie, and then Toledo, and going through the steps of managing that failure.

Because it’s going to happen. Even if you’re doing well, there’s going to be moments where you’re going to fail, and there’s going to be periods where you have less success than others. I think a big part of it is learning to deal with it, because you’re going to go to the big leagues, and you’re going to have moments of failure because those guys are the best in the world.



I think just going through it and letting guys know it’s okay to go through it. Then at that point, I think you start learning how to manage those failure moments or the periods where things aren’t going well. Because they’re going to happen again, and they’re going to go through it multiple times here, and it’s going to happen again in Erie, and again in Toledo. Hopefully, they’ve learned the tools to get out of some of those tough times faster than they would if they didn’t have those tools.



Waldon: With your players all coming from unique backgrounds, how often do you feel that almost-parental pride in watching these guys figure things out and come into their own as a season progresses?



Cappuccilli: It’s constant. Guys like Seth (Stephenson), (Izaac) Pacheco, Peyton (Graham), the guys that we had last year, having those guys here and having some success, and then seeing what they’ve done to get to the point where they’re having success, I mean, you do feel a sense of pride over what they’re doing.

It’s not because of me or even the coaching staff, it’s because of the work that they’ve put in, and like I said, going through those failure moments and learning how to deal with the failure. With time, and over the course of a season, those periods where you’re not having success can beat you up a little bit.

There are some tough conversations that take place behind the scenes, and there are some moments of honesty where it’s like, “Hey, you might not like this, but I’m going to be really honest with you.” And you finish with, “I love you,” you hug them, and sometimes you have to make some difficult comments.