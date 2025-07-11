Inside the Mind of a Manager: Andrew Graham – Double-A Erie SeaWolves

Then once again, you get them all working in the right cohesive working environment and you’re good to go. So, there’s pros.



I really learned a lot from the junior levels of managing that, even though I’ve been there a long time and already done higher levels, because you have to know how to develop the tough plays and run downs. You’ve really got to be good at all that stuff. Up here, you just let them play.



Waldon: As far as the people managing side of things, you have a bit of a tough love approach. How have you learned to balance that between “I’m going to let you guys do your thing, and we’re going to have fun here and there, but when we have to go to work, we have to go to work.” What has that process been like for you?



Graham: The best thing is communication. “Guys, we’re going to have a lot of fun. Let’s just go out and play, do what you guys need to do, but we are going to be professionals. We’re going to be on time and here’s my rules and regulations and how the schedule’s going to run.

You stay within those orders and those rules, then we won’t have a problem.” And there’s only been less than a handful of times I’ve had to talk to people about pulling them in. And the good thing is we’ve got some veteran guys on this team who do that for you.



So, the way I police is sometimes I don’t need to be the guy who speaks. I’ll go to one of those players and say, “Hey, I need you to take care of this.” So, if it comes from a teammate and someone they’re sitting next to in the clubhouse, then they actually listen a little better sometimes, than the same words from a manager or a coach.



Waldon: Hearing it from their peers.



Graham: Exactly.



Waldon: There is a clear trend in former catchers moving into management roles. Can you talk about the mindset of a catcher and why you think it works so well for a management position?



Graham: I just think especially this day and age, with all the data that you have and everything you do, the catchers have to do a lot of game prepping. So, the game doesn’t end, then you go home, and forget about baseball. You’re thinking about how you’re going to call the game the next day.

You want the lineup, you’re going to study their lineup, base runners, tendencies. You actually, from being a catcher, you’re kind of already working yourself to being a manager or a bench coach.

You’re actually going over the way to attack their hitters. Not just their weaknesses, but more your pitchers’ strengths. So, you need to know your pitches better than anyone else on the team.

You need to communicate with everybody. You’ve got to control the running game. Everyone’s in front of you, so you are like the quarterback of the team. And we’ve heard that term a thousand times. It helps as a manager.



We had to retain a lot of information. You have to do multiple things in your head at once, rather than just stand on first base.

I’m not saying anything is harder or easier out there, but there is more time to think and prepare out there than it is being a catcher, looking at the manager for pickup signs, thinking about pitch selections, giving the signs in time correctly so they don’t get tipped, being ready to block the ball, ready to throw the guy out, making sure the pitcher is on the same page with you. There are a lot of things that a catcher needs to do, which other players don’t have to.



Waldon: You’ve been in the organization now for quite a few years.



Graham: 23, I think. The longest tenured straight-through tiger, including my playing time. Apart from guys like (Alan) Trammell and them obviously.



Waldon: And nobody will ever surpass Trammell.



Graham: No chance. No chance.



Waldon: But as far as those relationships you’ve built over that time, having managed at different levels, you have interactions with these guys in spring training, how fulfilling is it for you to see them come into their own identity and find the success that they’re finding right now?



Graham: Yeah, I mean it’s amazing to see, and again, this is going to sound like that BS answer, but I want to win a championship. I want these guys to make the big leagues. What’s cooler is when guys retire or five years down the road, I haven’t spoken to them and I get a message about, “Hey, I had my first kid today, it was so cool. You’ve really turned me into maybe a better husband, a better father.”



And that sounds like one of those BS answers, but they’re the questions I’ve got guys who finally retired from the big leagues and said, “Hey, I just wanted to say you’re a big part of why I made it and why I stayed,” and they’re the things that keep me coming back for managing. We spend a lot of time away from our families and sometimes the wives don’t understand that the connection we have to these players, but they’re not that much younger, but you’ve got to take care of them.



Waldon: Almost like a bond forged in the trenches.



Graham: One hundred percent. That’s where the strongest relationships have bonded, right? A daily grind, seeing the highs and the lows.



Waldon: With the culture that the Tigers are trying to build right now, can you share an example or two of where you’re seeing that positive shift and the quality of guys not only on the field, but also off the field and how that makeup is feeding into the camaraderie of this (Erie) team?



Graham: Yeah, two little quick things. If a player comes from another organization, instantly they feel welcome. The guys here are here to be a family, but if they come here and they don’t fit in with the culture, the players will mold them right into that culture.