Myles Naylor, One of Three Canadians at the MLB Draft Combine

This year, the MLB Draft Combine took place at Chase Field, home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Featuring some of the top high school and college players across the country who are draft eligible this year, three Canadians found themselves invited to join in the festivities; Myles Naylor (Mississauga, ON), Connor O’Halloran (Mississauga, ON), and Sam Shaw (Victoria, BC).

Myles Naylor – INF

The highest ranking Canadian via MLB Pipeline at #59 heading into the summer, the Naylor name is one many might find familiar, as his brother Josh and Bo are currently playing pro baseball with the Cleveland Guardians organization and are also former first-round picks as well (with Bo recently rejoining the active roster).

The youngest Naylor is currently suiting up for the Ontario Blue Jays and with the Canadian Junior National Team and possesses a lot of similar traits to his brothers.

A right-handed batter, the only Naylor hitting from that side of the plate, he has plus power in the batter’s box and an easy and repeatable swing that is trying to separate himself from his brother’s shadows. Naylor impressed on his first day at the combine as well, as he hit the sixth-longest ball out of groups 1 and 2 at 401 feet and also took home a special honour from Prep Baseball Report, earning the Canada Player of the Year Award.