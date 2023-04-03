The Great, The “Meh”, and The Ugly: Triple-A Pitching Performance Edition

I see Luis Patiño is in mid-season form already in Triple-A…



4 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 2 HR — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) April 3, 2023

The start of Patiño’s season was not good, and now you might wonder why he’s not in The Ugly column of this article. Let me justify.

Luis Patiño, even at such a young age, might have seen his days of being a consistent starter come to an end. While much of that could be his durability issues, I believe it is because of the organization he finds himself in and the likely role he will have for them going forward.

We know what the Rays do when it comes to pitchers. If they think you are a starter, they will develop you as such. For example, Shane McClanahan came into the organization as a reliever out of South Florida. After a season, they decided he had what it took to be a starting pitcher in this league.

What I believe to be a main issue with Patiño is that he is predominantly a two-pitch pitcher.

While the image above shows four, he relies on two versions of the same pitch in his fastball and a sinker. Since his time in the Padres system, he has never had success developing a change up.

During his start at Norfolk, you had two things. First, it was encouraging that he was able to miss bats, only allowing three hits. The bad part about that was that two of them were home runs. He was able to execute pitches at times to limit more damage. While the home runs aren’t great, I think the most discouraging sort of contradicts what I said about executing pitches, but he did have five walks and command has almost always been his main issue.