Top Pitching Prospects Roundup: Paul Skenes and Chase Dollander Dominate

The scary part about Skenes is that you can tell he is still feeling out variations of his slider. Mostly throwing sweepers in college, Skenes has been focused on throwing several iterations of his slider from the same grip based on how he manipulates it, something he went deep into with us on an episode of “The Call Up” that will air later this week. Some have more sweep, some are more two plane, others are shorter and harder.

Nobody really hit anything he threw before, so this Triple-A stint has been an opportunity for Skenes to see which variations of his slider are most effective in certain spots; it’s feedback he has never really had before. As he gets more comfortable with manipulating the slider for a strike, it not only gives him a more unique pitch mix, but makes him almost impossible to game plan for with the clear comfort he now has with his splinker and his elite fastball.

Christian Scott (Mets Triple-A): 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

Scott was cruising out of the gate, punching out five of the first seven batters he faced. Per usual, his fastball was jumping, sitting in the mid 90s with great characteristics that allow it to be a whiff machine within the zone.

While it was not Scott’s most efficient outing (82 pitches in four innings), he did not give away any free passes. Sometimes that will be the push-and-pull for pitchers who pick up as much whiff as Scott, as there may not be as much early contact and a lot more deep counts. It seemed like Scott’s control was there but the command wasn’t, missing on a lot of 0-1 and 1-1 counts to drive up his pitch count.

He picked up 18 swinging strikes, eight of which via the fastball along with seven sliders and three changeups. The new-look slider was really effective when Scott was keeping it down and locating it to his glove side. In his final inning of work, he started to leave the pitch up more, which is not surprising considering he had not thrown more than 60 pitches since last August.

Two hangers hit for homers in his final inning of work were the only damage. Overall, it was an impressive outing and something strong to build off of for the Mets top pitching prospect.