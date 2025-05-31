Night in Missoula serves as reminder of Pioneer League potential, purpose

“It’s all winter long. It’s like a full-time job trying to figure out what the pieces are,” Schlact said of roster construction.

“It’s a lot like chess trying to forecast who’s going to go where, where they’re going to play, what happens if they get signed, and the whole deal. Then, when they get into town, you get to see what you think you saw on paper. Sometimes you miss it, and sometimes you’re right on. It’s like a fun, real life version of fantasy baseball.”

Schlact has been playing this version of fantasy baseball since he arrived in Missoula in 2021. That compilation of talent worked well as the franchise won the Pioneer League title that season. However, the wins are nice, but Schlact, who had his pitching career cut short by shoulder issues, is looking past the records at how he can help his players achieve their dreams.

“I think the biggest thing is, first off, you have to enjoy it. I think that’s the first thing that gets lost in this when it starts to become a job,” Schlact said.

“Obviously you have to take it serious, but sometimes I think when we put this uniform on, we start getting judged on what we do on the field. It’s easy to lose the fun of the game. Development is part of it, but part of it is just remembering that it is a game.

“My career was plagued by injury, but you have to realize that, as long as you have a uniform on, you have a shot. That’s what we’ve seen with a lot of these guys, people that they never thought that they could realize a dream like getting to the big leagues.”