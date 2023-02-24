Who’s the Better Shortstop For 2023, Jeremy Peña or Tommy Edman?

A guy who started last season as a second baseman, before earning the starting shortstop job for the Cardinals with a 5.6 fWAR season. Meanwhile I viewed Peña as an up-and-coming star at the position. A guy who replaced a Platinum Glover and won a Gold Glove as a rookie, before going on to lead his team to a championship as the ALCS and World Series MVP.

I believed despite stats, that were admittedly inferior to those in our top 10, Peña showed enough in year one and racked up enough accolades to bet on his upside moving forward and acknowledge him as a top 10 shortstop in the game.

Ultimately the reason we had five people on that Zoom call was so it didn’t become the 20-hour long debate Peter Appel has been waiting his whole life to have and we could take a vote on things. If memory serves, Jack and Peter agreed with Colby, while Aram lied somewhere in the middle and his vote didn’t count anyway when they had majority. I was forced to go with consensus and Peña became an honorable mention, while Edman grabbed the 10th spot.

Now though, I get to revisit this debate with Colby Olson on my new show, Who’s Better Baseball, a debate-oriented podcast where we get to bring all of our behind the scenes arguments to the surface.

The following is the argument I plan to take into battle against Colby, as I explain my reasoning for putting Peña over Edman in my top 10.

Case Against Tommy Edman Being in the Top 10

Now before we get into tearing down Tommy Edman, let me acknowledge something. He is very good at baseball. One of the best defenders in the sport, Edman has a floor of a three-win player, regardless of what he does with the bat. We know this because he was basically that in 2021.