AL East Prospects to Watch This Spring For Fantasy Baseball

Spencer Horwitz is blocked as well by some guy named Vlad Guerrero Jr. Horwitz makes a bunch of contact and to get a real shot he needs a trade. He could be a low-end starting first-baseman in deeper leagues. Orelvis Martinez is a power over hit guy, who could hit 30 homers but also hit .220 in the process. Enter into Orelvis at your own risk, hopefully he mashes a few long balls in Spring Training.

Ricky Tiedemann looks like he might actually get some run with the big league squad at some point this year. He’s amongst the best lefties in the minors. He will post high strikeout rates, and should post solid ratios. Another bump in his fantasy value is that he will get run support from that juggernaut of a lineup. He could be a fantasy SP3 pretty early on in his career.

Tampa Bay Rays

Taj Bradley – RHP*, Shane Baz – RHP*, Osleivis Basabe – SS*, Greg Jones – SS*, Curtis Mead – 3B*, Kyle Manzardo – 1B, Ronny Simon – SS

Taj Bradley flew through the minors and now looks like he could make the next step to being a fantasy asset for your big league squad. The biggest question mark is how will the Rays use him because they get uhh creative with their pitchers. Which is great in real-life baseball but not so much fantasy baseball. That could cap his quality starts and wins. When he pitches in the majors everything should be good, I just wonder about the overall workload.

Shane Baz is someone who you probably won’t get much from this season, but if you roster him you already know that. There is a slight buying window here because a fantasy pitcher’s value takes a dip when they aren’t pitching. The stuff is undeniably nasty, we just need to practice some patience. The greatest ability in fantasy baseball is availability.

Osleivis and Greg Jones probably won’t factor much this season. Osleivis doesn’t have the tools that Jones does but he can make a ton of contact. He can pitch in with some speed as well. Jones is all tools but he strikes out a lot.