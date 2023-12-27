Just Baseball’s Top 10 Catching Prospects for 2024
The youth movement at the catching position has officially arrived, with a pair of teenagers headlining the rankings.
After a half-decade or so of the catching position sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the overall talent pool in Major League Baseball, backstops are officially back in. Young stars like Will Smith of the Dodgers and Adley Rutschman of the Orioles have joined Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto in the “Best at the Position” conversation, and tons of talented catchers are just starting to make their first impression on the big leagues, like the Mets’ Francisco Álvarez or Arizona’s Gabriel Moreno.
While the quality of the big league product is as good as it’s been in some time, the catching prowess in the minor leagues should be drawing just as much fanfare. Teenage wunderkinds, patient mashers, and top-flight athletes are chomping at the bit from every direction to crack into the big leagues, and there’s plenty of reason to believe that the catching position in Major League Baseball is only getting better.
1. Samuel Basallo -Orioles – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/65
|45/60
|30/30
|35/45
|60
Ridiculous power potential for a teenager and production at the lower levels have Basallo rising quickly despite evaluators not being sure where he longterm defensive home may be.
Offense
Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Basallo features a smooth, rhythmic load to get his hands slotted and sink into his back hip. Already built like a freight train, Basallo produces plus exit velocities power to all fields. He has reached exit velocities as high as 112 mph as an 18-year-old and while there may not be a ton of projection in his frame, he will almost surely get stronger as he develops.
Basallo is an aggressive hitter with a fair amount of whiff, but he has kept his strikeout rate at a palatable rate. He shows some adjustability in the box with relatively simple moves, providing optimism that he can develop into an average hitter with better swing decisions. Basallo already does a good job of getting into his power in games, especially to his pull side.
Defense/Speed
A plus throwing arm is the leading defensive tool for Basallo who may be a candidate to move from behind the dish. He moves well to continue to get looks at catcher, but his blocking and receiving has a ways to go. His catch and throw skills are strong, gunning down around 33% of attempted base stealers. There’s a chance Basallo can stick at the position and he has shown some improvements already.
Outlook
With the bat being the leading aspect of Basallo’s game, if he can stick at catcher, he could be a rare commodity as a left-handed power threat at a tough position. It’s still early in his development, but there’s already a ton to be excited about with Basallo. Average hit and plus power will play anywhere, but there’s more pressure on his fringy hit tool if he has to move to first.
2. Ethan Salas – Padres – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|45/55
|40/50
|50/50
|50/60
|60
A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action and by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday.
Offense
Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick and violent. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop.
He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, boasting a chase rate below 20% and numbers that have steadily improved against secondary stuff as he has compiled at bats. With an average exit velocity of 87 MPH and 90th percentile exit velocity of 102.5 MPH, Salas is already tapping into slightly above average power and has room for plenty more.
His feel to hit is extraordinary for his age and well above average in general. Both his 76% contact rate and 85% in-zone contact rate are strong figures that have improved as he has progressed through his first pro season.
Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into a plus hitter. Already flashing solid impact, Salas should grow into above average power as well. His offensive upside is immense.
Defense/Speed
It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season.
The Padres brass has already raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens, which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas should grow into a plus thrower who has the goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals.
Outlook
Potentially elite on both sides of the ball with the makeup to reinforce the ability, Salas not only has All-Star upside, but he should be able to climb through the minors quickly as a high-probability big leaguer. His upside is one of the best catchers in baseball at the highest level, but even for as advanced as he is for a 17-year-old, he of course has some ways to go. Given his age, present tools/production, projection and makeup, Salas has a strong case as the best catching prospect in the sport.
3. Jeferson Quero – Brewers – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|55/60
|45/55
|40/40
|55/60
|60
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero’s success in Double-A at 20 years old has him on the fast-track to becoming the future backstop for the Brewers.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B-swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As the season has progressed, he has slowly cut down his chase rate from 45% in his first 30 Double-A games to right around 30% in the subsequent 30 contests.
Possessing a good feel for the barrel, he boasts a zone contact rate of 85% along with an overall contact rate of 75%. Quero projects as an above average hitter if can continue to rein in his high swing rate.
Producing exit velocities as high as 111 MPH on several occasions, Quero has now started to more consistently showcase borderline plus raw power while tapping into it more in games. For such an aggressive hitter, Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he could develop into an exciting blend of well-above average hit and power at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 20-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and plenty of offensive upside Quero has blossomed into one of the best catching prospects in the game. Despite the Southern League using experimental baseballs that inflated strikeout rates, Quero has only whiffed 17% of the time this year while hovering around the top five in the league in OPS.
Assuming Quero continues his trend of improved plate discipline and game power, he has the goods to develop into an All-Star catcher.
4. Dalton Rushing – Dodgers – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/55
|45/50
|45/45
|35/45
|55
Blocked by Henry Davis at Louisville his first two seasons, Rushing tore up the Cape Cod League before mashing to an OPS of 1.156 his junior season. It’s been more of the same for Rushing at the lower levels, putting up strong offensive numbers since being drafted.
Offense
Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well, allowing him to consistently be on time with his compact swing. Rushing has shorter levers, but generates plenty of bat speed and has already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH.
A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing walked as much as he struck out both at the collegiate and professional levels last year. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well. Running a chase rate around 15%, Rushing should be a consistent on-base threat.
It’s pretty hard to poke a hole in Rushing’s offensive game, and based on the bat alone, he could climb through the minors quickly.
Defense/Speed
Though he is a raw catcher, Rushing has already shown signs of being a decent receiver and blocker. This isn’t a total surprise, as he is a good athlete for a catcher with average wheels. His catch and throw skills are solid, but there’s times where things just seem a bit quick for him.
After all, it is worth noting that dating back to his freshman year of college, Rushing had only caught around 70 total games going into 2023. With his athleticism and skill set, Rushing has a chance to develop into an average catcher.
Outlook
The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if he does not develop behind the dish. That said, Rushing still has a chance of sticking at catcher. Offensively, Rushing is a high-floor hitter who can develop into a high OBP guy capable of launching around 20 homers.
5. Harry Ford – Mariners – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|55
First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside, even if he does not stick behind the dish.
Offense
A physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a compact swing geared for line drives. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap, which has helped him catch up to higher velocity and has not come at the expense of power. Ford has a great feel for the barrel and is able to get to a lot of difficult pitches thanks to his lightning-quick hands.
Ford impressively only chased 14% of pitches in 2022 and has maintained one of the lower chase rates in the minors in High-A this season, helping him to a walk rate of 19%. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford gotten his lower half more consistently involved in his swing and has tapped into more power in 2023. The 20-year-old has seen a 2 MPH jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity and a 7% jump in his HR/FB rate.
Ford already makes good swing decisions, shows a good feel for the barrel, and has flashed above average power as a 20-year-old, already reaching exit velocities as high as 109 MPH. There’s a nice blend of on-base skills, power potential, and athleticism that could make Ford a dynamic offensive threat.
Defense/Speed
Ford reminds me a bit of Daulton Varsho. He’s so athletic and cerebral that he will find a way to develop into at least an average defensive catcher. Unsurprisingly, he moves well and gets to difficult pitches to block. His receiving is better than I thought it would be, and his arm looks above average.
He is such a good athlete that he could probably play center field, much like Varsho, if the Mariners wanted to get Ford some run in other spots or if he doesn’t develop behind the dish like the team hopes. An easy plus runner, Ford stole 23 bases on 28 tries last season and swiped 24 in 118 games in 2023.
Outlook
Projecting a player as unique as Harry Ford is difficult, but for nothing but good reasons. If Ford struggles behind the dish like many of his high school catching predecessors, he has a really exciting bat and plus speed to fall back on.
Ford really impressed against MLB-caliber competition in the World Baseball Classic for Great Britain and looked better with his receiving and blocking overall, though there’s still some room to improve there. A smart player and grinder, Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic lending more reason for optimism in regards to his defensive development.
If Ford is able to stay at catcher, he could be one of the most dynamic prospects we have seen in a while. It is worth wondering if moving Ford to centerfield would be better for the longevity of his career and overall value, especially if the 20-year-old isn’t providing much value with his glove behind the dish. Ford has the offensive skillset to put up 20/20 seasons while being an OBP machine.
6. Kyle Teel – Red Sox – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/50
|40/45
|50/50
|45/55
|55
An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with the potential for a plus hit tool, the Red Sox may have found their future behind the dish.
Offense
Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. Pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism, he controls his body well with the barrel maneuverability to get to difficult pitches or still get a decent swing off when he is fooled.
Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap-to-gap, even if the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles.
Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on-base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile.
Defense/Speed
An extremely athletic catcher, Teel moves well behind the dish and has a rocket for an arm that helped him throw out a third of attempted base stealers in his collegiate career. His receiving has been viewed as one of the weaker aspects of his game, but clearly improved over his time at Virginia. Teel has above average defensive potential at catcher and has at least average wheels.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his feel to hit from the left side and staying power at a premium position, there’s a relatively short list of catching prospects who should be ranked ahead of him.
There’s a chance for plus hit, average power, and above average defense behind the dish for Teel with the ability to climb quickly.
7. Edgar Quero – White Sox – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|30/40
|40/40
|35/45
|55
A bat-first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A–especially after being trade to the White Sox from the Angels–and handled it well after tearing through High-A in 2022.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an 81% contact rate and 88% zone contact rate while rarely expanding the zone. This has resulted in as many walks as strikeouts as a pro, but the power was harder to come by in Double-A.
Though his exit velocities are average or even slightly better, Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls with a chance of leaving the yard.
One of the best two-strike hitters in the minors in 2022, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero gets on base at a good clip even when he isn’t swinging the hottest bat.
As he continues to get more at-bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into an easy plus hitter. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level this past season.
Quero has an above average arm and is accurate with his throws. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly.
Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There are plenty of similarities to Keibert Ruiz.
8. Iván Herrera – Cardinals – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2016 (STL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|35/50
|30/30
|40/50
|55
It’s been an interesting arc for Herrera, who went from the heir-apparent to Yadier Molina, to blocked by Willson Contreras, to potentially the team’s future behind the dish once again. A fantastic 2023 campaign will help with that.
Offense
Always having possessed decent bat-to-ball skills, Herrera struggled to produce due to both elevated ground ball rates and pull rates. A premature forward shift in his lower half paired with some swing path issues resulted in far too much weak contact. Despite boasting a max exit velocity of 111 MPH, Herrera’s average exit velocity was only 84 MPH in 2022.
He emerged in 2023 with an altered setup that has helped him not only make more consistent contact, but also more consistently hard contact. His 90th percentile exit velocity jumped from 103 MPH in 2022 to 107.5 MPH in 2023 while slashing his ground ball rate by around 7% and doubling his HR/FB rate. He also produced a new max exit velocity of 113 MPH. Essentially, he improved in every single power indicator.
Low chase rates, decent contact rates and plus raw power that he is tapping into much more effectively in games have Herrera trending like an above average offensive catcher.
Defense/Speed
A decent arm and pretty good mobility behind the plate, Herrera has the tools to be an above-average catcher. Some scouts were discouraged by Herrera’s receiving in the early going of his career, but he has improved with reps. Herrera blocks well and should continue to develop into at least an average defensive catcher with a chance for some more depending on his receiving.
Outlook
Drastic improvements at the plate and a development behind the dish, Herrera may have played his way into favorability as the future at catcher in St. Louis. Above average offensive output with at least average defense give Herrera the outlook of an above average backstop. His makeup and work ethic inspire belief that the 23-year-old’s defense could continue to progress at the big league level.
9. Ramon Ramirez – Royals – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $57K – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/55
|40/55
|40/40
|45/55
|55
An overlooked international free agent out of the 2023 class, Ramirez quickly settled into pro ball, tearing through the DSL while looking the part behind the dish.
Offense
Starting slightly stacked on his back side, Ramirez really gets into his back leg/hip with a big gathering leg kick, but showcases impressive balance and body control. Despite some moving parts, Ramirez is consistently on time with a fantastic feel for the barrel.
In his 41 DSL games, he ran a zone contact rate right around 90% while walking more than he struck out. There’s already flashes of above average power from Ramirez, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH and a max of 108 MPH.
Ramirez handled velocity well when he saw it while consistently driving the ball in the air. There’s a lot to like in his offense game with the potential for an exciting blend of hit and power.
Defense/Speed
Already a solid receiver with an above average arm, Ramirez was easily one of the most polished catchers in the DSL. His blocking is a bit behind his receiving, but he looks capable in that regard as well. He looks the part behind the dish, with plenty of confidence and comfort. He could progress into an above average defender.
Outlook
It was an incredibly impressive showing from Ramirez both at the plate and behind it. 17 years old at the start of the season, Ramirez looked far more polished than the majority of his competition. He was among the DSL leaders in just about every offensive category, but it’s the swing mechanics, defensive tools and underlying data that make him such an intriguing prospect already.
Ramirez has the potential to be a two-way backstop who can can hit for both average and power.
10. Drew Romo – Rockies – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st round (35) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/40
|30/35
|50/50
|60/70
|50+
A glove-first catcher with a good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Romo finished strong in 2023 and looks to be the team’s future behind the dish.
Offense
A nearly identical setup from both sides of the plate, Romo’s swing is geared for contact, featuring minimal movement prior to launch from both a hand load and stride perspective. Getting to his spot early helps Romo see the ball early, and make plenty of contact. Seeing the ball early may also contribute to his high swing rate, pulling the trigger at 56% of pitches with a chase rate of 36% in 2023.
Though his power is below average, Romo will look to catch balls out front and lift pull side. Most of his offensive value comes from his bat to ball skills, especially from the left side. Romo ran a zone contact rate of 88% from the left side in 2023 while striking out 18% of the time.
Overall, Romo has been more productive from the left side as a pro, but has enjoyed stretches where he is better from the right side. The challenge for Romo has been consistently producing from both sides at the same time.
His above average hit tool gives him a chance to carry his weight offensively, but Romo will need to cut down on his high swing rate for his offensive profile to become a bit more appeasing. He made progress in this regard in 2023, chasing at a 41% clip through his first 50 games of the season before cutting that figure down to 33% over the remaining 57 games, including the Arizona Fall League. Unsurprisingly, his walk rate more than doubled in that span as well.
Defense/Speed
Romo’s defensive prowess behind the dish is where he will likely push himself to the big leagues. He is one of the more athletic catchers in the Minor Leagues, moving and blocking well with a plus throwing arm that consistently helps him produce sub 2.0 second pop times. His receiving is already solid and has continued to get stronger.
He is ahead of his years when it comes to the intangibles at the catching position, making him a high probability backup at the very least if the bat does not come along. Romo runs well for a catcher, posting average run times to first base.
Outlook
It was a tale of two halves for Romo in 2023, who posted just a .640 OPS through his first 45 games of the season before mashing to an .883 OPS over his subsequent 50 contests. His strong finish earned him a Triple-A cameo at season’s end with a great chance of debuting in Denver at some point in 2024.
The glove will surely lead the way for Romo, but Patrick Bailey of the Giants serves as excellent example of what could be as his defense continues to track towards elite behind the dish. If he can just hit enough to carry his weight at the bottom of the order, the Rockies likely have their catcher of the future.