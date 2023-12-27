Just Baseball’s Top 10 Catching Prospects for 2024

Defense/Speed

Already a solid receiver with an above average arm, Ramirez was easily one of the most polished catchers in the DSL. His blocking is a bit behind his receiving, but he looks capable in that regard as well. He looks the part behind the dish, with plenty of confidence and comfort. He could progress into an above average defender.

Outlook

It was an incredibly impressive showing from Ramirez both at the plate and behind it. 17 years old at the start of the season, Ramirez looked far more polished than the majority of his competition. He was among the DSL leaders in just about every offensive category, but it’s the swing mechanics, defensive tools and underlying data that make him such an intriguing prospect already.

Ramirez has the potential to be a two-way backstop who can can hit for both average and power.

10. Drew Romo – Rockies – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st round (35) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/40 30/35 50/50 60/70 50+

A glove-first catcher with a good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Romo finished strong in 2023 and looks to be the team’s future behind the dish.

Offense

A nearly identical setup from both sides of the plate, Romo’s swing is geared for contact, featuring minimal movement prior to launch from both a hand load and stride perspective. Getting to his spot early helps Romo see the ball early, and make plenty of contact. Seeing the ball early may also contribute to his high swing rate, pulling the trigger at 56% of pitches with a chase rate of 36% in 2023.

Though his power is below average, Romo will look to catch balls out front and lift pull side. Most of his offensive value comes from his bat to ball skills, especially from the left side. Romo ran a zone contact rate of 88% from the left side in 2023 while striking out 18% of the time.

Overall, Romo has been more productive from the left side as a pro, but has enjoyed stretches where he is better from the right side. The challenge for Romo has been consistently producing from both sides at the same time.

Really unique and confusing trend from Rockies switch-hitting catcher prospect Drew Romo over the last few seasons.



2023 as lefty: .831 OPS

2023 as righty: .539 OPS



2022 as lefty: .643 OPS

2022 as righty: .854 OPS



2021 as lefty: .865 OPS

2021 as righty: .558 OPS — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) November 14, 2023

His above average hit tool gives him a chance to carry his weight offensively, but Romo will need to cut down on his high swing rate for his offensive profile to become a bit more appeasing. He made progress in this regard in 2023, chasing at a 41% clip through his first 50 games of the season before cutting that figure down to 33% over the remaining 57 games, including the Arizona Fall League. Unsurprisingly, his walk rate more than doubled in that span as well.

Defense/Speed

Romo’s defensive prowess behind the dish is where he will likely push himself to the big leagues. He is one of the more athletic catchers in the Minor Leagues, moving and blocking well with a plus throwing arm that consistently helps him produce sub 2.0 second pop times. His receiving is already solid and has continued to get stronger.

He is ahead of his years when it comes to the intangibles at the catching position, making him a high probability backup at the very least if the bat does not come along. Romo runs well for a catcher, posting average run times to first base.

Outlook

It was a tale of two halves for Romo in 2023, who posted just a .640 OPS through his first 45 games of the season before mashing to an .883 OPS over his subsequent 50 contests. His strong finish earned him a Triple-A cameo at season’s end with a great chance of debuting in Denver at some point in 2024.

The glove will surely lead the way for Romo, but Patrick Bailey of the Giants serves as excellent example of what could be as his defense continues to track towards elite behind the dish. If he can just hit enough to carry his weight at the bottom of the order, the Rockies likely have their catcher of the future.