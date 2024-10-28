Arizona Fall League Notes: Young Hitters Continue to Stand Out

It’s the comfort and control of his at-bats that particularly stands out, hardly ever expanding and rarely whiffing within the zone. After a regular season where his right-handed production outpaced that of his left side, De Vries has been piling up hits from the latter, spraying the ball with authority to all fields. De Vries will be 18 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, but his relative polish will likely inspire A.J. Preller and Co. to push him aggressively next year.

Detroit’s Josue Briceño Continues His Power Display

The most frequent name on these AFL notes, Tigers prospect Josue Briceño’s breakout was delayed due to a knee issue that wiped out the majority of his Low-A season. I discussed what the injury may mean for an already iffy defensive outlook at catcher in the first AFL writeup, so I will focus more on the continued power display this time around.

It’s been as simple as hitting the ball in the air more consistently for Briceño. The 6-foot-4, 200 pound 20 year-old had posted above average exit velocities and contact rates at the Complex and Low-A, but in his 40 game Low-A sample this year, he put the ball on the ground at nearly a 40% clip. Even his hardest hit baseballs were on the ground, with the average launch angle on balls hit 95+ MPH at -0.4 degrees.

When comparing video, it was clear Briceño struggled to keep his weight back, drifting onto his front foot prematurely, which will result in a lot more rollovers. While he can still be a bit heavy with his front foot, there’s clearly much more control of his lower half and weight shift, allowing his path to be much more geared for lift.

After launching two home runs in 45 Low-A games including the postseason, Briceño has left the yard seven times through 54 AFL plate appearances with a ground ball rate around 40%. I wouldn’t be surprised if Briceño’s knee issue negatively impacted his ability to get into and control his base.

Between his above average plate discipline and track record of solid contact rates, Briceño has a chance to solidify himself as one of the more exciting bats in the Tigers system not named McGonigle or Clark if he can carry this momentum into High-A next season.