Arizona Fall League Notes: Are Jac Caglianone’s Struggles a Concern?

The Cubs’ Jonathon Long Continues to Mash

A somewhat undersized first baseman, the Cubs were intrigued enough by the bat of Long, grabbing him in the ninth round of the 2023 draft out of Long Beach State. He has essentially hit from the moment he entered pro ball, posting a 129 wRC+ between Low-A and High-A before kicking things into another gear in his 46 Double-A games in Tennessee, where he posted a ridiculous 189 wRC+.

Another really impressive piece of hitting by Cubs 1B prospect Jonathan Long, shooting a double in the opposite field gap pic.twitter.com/p7byX7GvRX — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) October 17, 2024

It’s a really simple operation in the box, starting upright with almost no stride and minimal weight shift. Despite such nonchalant moves and a relatively standard frame, Long generates ample impact through his quick, compact swing. He ran a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH through the regular season with a 48% Hard Hit rate. Long’s pitch recognition was particularly impressive, helping him get his best swing off at a high clip against secondaries as well.

He looks like he has a shot to fill a big league role with his bat, but it seems as though the Cubs are trying to figure out his long-term defensive home. While he has continued to see reps at third base, he looked quite unnatural there, getting eaten up by hops with an arm action that is not conducive to success at the position. Long also got reps in left field during the regular season and while the actions are a little shaky, he actually tracks the ball decently well and covers enough ground to potentially get by out there. If the Cubs want to keep Long from the first base only profile, left field may be his best shot.

The Dodgers’ Eriq Swan May Be Finding the Zone

A fourth round pick out of Middle Tennessee State by the Dodgers in 2023, Swan was a classic example of drafting the “stuff” and not the numbers. He stands at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds and averaged 98 MPH with his fastball. But in his 61 innings of work in Conference USA, Swan yielded a 6.49 ERA while walking nearly 16% of opposing batters. The command issues only marginally improved in Swan’s first pro season, handing out free passes at a 13% clip.

When I caught Swan’s appearances, I expected to see high-octane stuff sprayed a bit sporadically, but he looked like a completely different pitcher in his two AFL starts, striking out eight against zero walks in his six innings of work. Of course it’s a small sample size, but the last time Swan pitched six consecutive innings without a walk was against St. Bonaventure in February of 2023.

Swan’s best pitch is his slider in the upper 80s that he will manipulate into a shorter, harder cutterish pitch in the low 90s. When he is able to establish his fastball, the slide plays up from there with the gyro action off of it from his naturally short arm release that is naturally still high given his height. Of the 83 pitches he has thrown in the AFL, 58 have landed for strikes (70%), while even showing a decent feel for his changeup.