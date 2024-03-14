Analyzing The Dylan Cease Return For The Chicago White Sox

Yankees RHP Drew Thorpe has only allowed one earned run since the start of June.



40.2 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 1 ER, 49 K



Opponents are hitting .110 against his changeup in that span with a 60% strikeout rate.



📹: @BlueClaws pic.twitter.com/D9D848h6Uj — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 11, 2023

The right-hander’s double plus changeup is his key weapon, and probably as close to an 80-grade changeup as we have in the minors. The pitch mirrors his fastball before falling off of the table with hitters consistently struggling to pick it up. Thorpe racked up an unheard of swinging strike rate of 32.5% and opponent batting average barely over .100 on the pitch in 2023.

More of a three pitch guy in college, Thorpe was one of several Yankees pitching prospects to delay their pro debut in favor of the Yankees’ pitching program, which has yielded strong results in recent years.

Thorpe emerged last season with an assortment of pitches, including two variations of his slider and a cutter while seeing his fastball jump a tick, averaging 92.3 MPH. He now has a sweeper in the 83-85 MPH range that he predominantly throws to righties and a shorter, gyro breaking slider at 85-87 MPH which is a ground ball machine for hitters on both sides of the plate.

His cutter hovers around 90 MPH, mostly utilized as a third offering to lefties to get them off of the fastball/changeup pattern. Now weaponizing a five pitch mix with plus command and a changeup that is essentially a get out of jail free card, Thorpe has middle rotation upside and a late rotation floor despite his average-at-best fastball.

It is a different profile for the second arm in the deal, but Jairo Iriarte also comes with plenty of intrigue. The right-hander comes with two plus pitches that could slot him in a big league bullpen tomorrow with his fastball and slider, but his changeup has flashed as a viable third offering.

What makes Iriarte unique is his extremely athletic delivery and low release height. His 95-97 MPH fastball explodes out of his hand from a flat attack angle and 5.3 foot release height, aiding the perceived carry. It gets on hitters quickly thanks to the above average extension he gets in addition to the other unique characteristics and high velocity.