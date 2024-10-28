Is Aaron Boone To Blame For The Yankees’ World Series Deficit?

The 2024 World Series shifts to the Bronx this week and the New York Yankees find themselves in an early 0-2 hole to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While there have been multiple aspects of this series where you can point the finger as to why the Yankees find themselves in the place they’re in, there’s one consistent aspect that seems to stand out more than others.

In both Games 1 and 2, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone has made some questionable managerial decisions than have had significant ramifications on both results.

From surprising choices in relievers, to questionable intentional walk calls, to skeptical decisions to leave certain arms in the game, Boone’s decision-making in the dugout has unfortunately drawn a variety of criticism.