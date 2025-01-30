Why Ryan Pressly Waived His No-Trade Clause to Join the Cubs

“It’s hard to leave your home,” Pressly said, “but an opportunity to go play for the Cubs came about, and it was one of these opportunities I don’t feel like comes around very often. It was a great opportunity. I’m just excited that the Cubs wanted me there. It’s always been kind of a dream, so I’m excited to be there.”

Of course, the opportunity to close again didn’t hurt the cause.

Pressly Could Return to a Familiar Role

After a four-season run as the Astros’ closer in which he collected the fourth-most saves (102) among all big-league relievers, Pressly shifted to a setup role last year after Houston acquired Josh Hader — a five-time All-Star, a three-time National League Reliever of the Year and one of the best closers in the game — on a five-year, $95 million contract.

Pressly didn’t lose the job, but he had to accept that it was no longer his and move forward.

“Pitching in the eighth inning, setting [Hader] up, I just wanted to help the team win. Didn’t matter, really, what I did,” Pressly said. “And learning from it, it was tough. You get demoted, and then you gotta go out there and be professional and try to lead the right way. That was, I think, one of the things that separates yourself from being an athlete and a professional. You want to carry yourself professionally.

“… Sometimes, it’s not going to go the way you want it to, but you just gotta keep your head up and just kind of do what you know how to do, and everything else will fall into place.”