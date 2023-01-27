Top Five Remaining Free Agents

As spring training draws closer, teams already have most of their rosters locked in for the 2023 season.

After an offseason filled with drama and a ton of moves, just three of our top 50 free agents are still on the board, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some talented players still available.

You can never have too much depth or talent on your roster, so let’s take a look at five remaining free agents that could prove to be difference-makers this year.

Michael Wacha

2022 Stats: 23 G, 127.1 IP, 3.32 ERA, 4.14 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, 20.2 K%, 6.0 BB%, 1.5 fWAR