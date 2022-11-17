Who’s The Better Free Agent SS: Carlos Correa Or Trea Turner?

Throughout the history of MLB free agency, there might not be anything that is more alluring than signing a superstar shortstop.

One of the toughest tasks for any franchise is developing a player that can man the premium defensive position of shortstop, while still providing above-average production offensively. The opportunity to acquire one of the best shortstops in baseball is not always as commonplace as it has been over the last two years, with countless top-tier shortstops hitting free agency.

This year, the free agent class is headlined by two shortstops, who each have a long pedigree of being top performers in the game.

You have Trea Turner, who we ranked behind only Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom in our top 20 free agents, and also had first overall when it came to the free agent shortstops. On the other hand, there is Carlos Correa, who was the top overall free agent last year and now hits the market again.