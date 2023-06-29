J.D. Davis Has Been the Surprise Best Third Baseman in the NL

After grinding through the minors, Davis made his major league debut three years after getting drafted by the Houston Astros, however, his time was brief getting just 165 at-bats before being shipped to New York and joining the Mets organization in 2019.

Davis came into New York with some fireworks slashing .307/.369/.527 with 22 bombs and a .895 OPS in 140 games. The ball was flying off his bat posting a career high .220 ISO and placing in the top 10% of the league with an average hard-hit percentage of 47.9%. He spent most of his time at third base, however, he had some innings across the diamond at first base plus time in left field.

Becoming a promising bat in the Mets lineup following an outstanding 2019 season, the 2020 COVID season was a changeup Davis wasn’t ready for. Only hitting .247 while slugging .389 with six home runs through 56 games, it’s fair to claim his performance was disappointing. As a positive, Davis had his highest walk percentage of 13.5% in 2020 revealing some discipline at the plate.

Back to a full 162-game season, Davis completely changed his approach with a more aggressive tactic at the plate. Although this improved his average back to .285 and a .820 OPS, Davis was striking out a whopping 32.2% of the time.

He also lost all of his power, poking just five balls over the fence. His lack of home runs can be blamed on a sprained wrist which would place J.D. on the 60-day injured list. He would come back in the final weeks of the season, mainly making pinch-hit appearances off the bench.

Another frustrating start through 66 games of the 2022 season resulted in getting sent across the country to San Francisco. The Mets needed a right-handed bat to solve their problem facing left-handed pitching. Who better than right-handed hitter Darin Ruf who had a 1.007 OPS against left-handed pitching the past year. The Mets paired Ruf with three pitching prospects, displaying no special attachment to Davis’ future with the club.