Who Should Start the All-Star Game at Third Base?

We’re now onto the second phase of MLB All-Star voting with the finalists at each position determined and the starting lineups set to be announced this week.

Many positions have somewhat obvious picks in terms of who deserves the starting spot, but other spots seem up for grabs still. The reality of All-Star voting is that the deserving player is not often the one that earns the starting spot at their respective position. But that’s why we at Just Baseball are here to examine who should be starting as opposed to who will get the nod.

The third base position has been a mess this season with many of the league’s superstars struggling out of the gate and not performing at their expected All-Star level this year. We still ended up with a pair of familiar faces as finalists in the NL despite their numbers being lower than usual.

In the American League however, we have two candidates with only one All-Star appearance combined and neither have ever started the game.