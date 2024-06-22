Who Should Start the All-Star Game for the NL?

For the first time in what feels like a long time, multiple pitchers in both the American League and National League have a legitimate case to start the All-Star Game. Thus far, no clear favorite has separated himself from the field.

With some of the bigger names sidelined due to injury, there is a good chance it will be a breakout star or a rookie on the mound for both teams, which adds to the excitement of the conversation.

In the National League, three pitchers are the frontrunners to get the nod to start the All-Star Game. Shota Imanaga has been stellar in his first season in MLB; Ranger Suárez has been, arguably, the best pitcher for the best team in the NL; and his teammate Zack Wheeler has put together another amazing first half. Let’s dive in and look at the statistics that have separated these three from the pack.

This article was written prior to games on June 21.