When Should We Be Concerned About the Astros’ Offense?

And while it may be early, we are now about a quarter of the way into the season, and trends are beginning to normalize. So, when should we start adjusting those lofty expectations we set coming into the year?

With Altuve, Brantley and Chas McCormick reportedly approaching their individual returns to the lineup and the team holding a 19-18 record — just 3.5 games out of first place — it’s probably too early to hit the panic button on the Astros’ offense just yet.

However, as we get deeper into the season without a tangible change in the numbers, we may be looking at the beginning of a disappointing season from Houston hitters. With that said, let’s take a look at where they stand and when/if we might be able to expect a turnaround.

The Struggles So Far

Outside of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña, no Houston hitter to appear in 15 or more games has been an above-league-average hitter — and Pena barely cracks the list with a 101 wRC+.

Between the underperformance of star offseason acquisition José Abreu and the need to hand regular at-bats to players like Mauricio Dubón and Corey Julks — who have both shown flashes of being solid hitters but haven’t been consistent enough to grade out above league average — the Astros have gotten worse production from eight spots in their lineup.

Position 2022 wRC+ 2023 wRC+ C 59 56 1B 76 46 2B 154 60 3B 136 92 SS 102 101 LF 131 123 CF 82 104 RF 129 118 DH 145 107

The Astros lineup has undergone some turnover since winning the World Series, with Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Diaz, Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez — all of whom were on the postseason roster — leaving in free agency.