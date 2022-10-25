2022 World Series Betting Preview

The Astros lost Carlos Correa to the Twins in the off-season, left with a hole at shortstop. Correa was one of the team’s leaders and was coming off a platinum glove along with his best offensive season to date. He expected big money in the free-agent market but the Astros weren’t willing to match these high offers. At the time, it seemed as if the Astros appeared weaker than in previous years.

The Astros trotted out rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña instead. Peña is a University of Maine product that was always seen as a glove-first infielder. He was expected to fill the hole with defense, but nobody expected the offense to be there so early. He was fine in his first month, putting up a .763 OPS with four home runs. Once he settled in, he never looked back. He put up a .872 OPS in May and solidified the shortstop position for the Astros moving forward. The only predicted weakness of the Astros wasn’t such a weak spot anymore. The kid won the ALCS MVP.

The pitching was never a question, even though Lance McCullers Jr. didn’t return until August. The rotation was even better than most expected. Justin Verlander put up a Cy Young-caliber season. Framber Valdez set a record for quality starts. Christian Javier seamlessly transitioned from the bullpen and performed as one of the best pitchers in the American League. Luis Garcia was the same old stud he was last year. Jose Urquidy filled the back-end role, putting up a 3.94 ERA.

The bullpen is what sealed the deal for the Astros. They were elite from the jump, putting up the best bullpen ERA in the game at 2.80 behind Ryne Stanek and Ryan Pressly. The defense was elite, putting up the fifth-most DRS and second-most OAA to give them the fourth-highest Defensive WAR.

The Astros were a bit quieter than other contenders, only making three moves at the trade deadline. They traded for Trey Mancini, Chrisitan Vasquez, and Will Smith. They could have made bigger splashes, but they didn’t need to.

The Astros were the class of the American League, winning 106 games with a +219 run differential. They swept the Mariners in a close series and dismantled the Yankees. They won seven straight games to get here. Houston was strong on every front and now are the prohibitive favorites to win the World Series at -185.